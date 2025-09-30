Reba McEntire reunites with 'Reba' castmates

Rex Linn, Melissa Peterman & Reba McEntire (Griffin Nagel/NBCUniversal)
By Angeline Jane Bernabe

Several stars from the television sitcom Reba had a reunion over the weekend.

On Saturday, Melissa Peterman shared several photos from an outing with Reba McEntire, Joanna Garcia Swisher and Christopher Rich.

Also in the photos were McEntire's fiancé, Rex Linn, and Rich's wife, Eva Halina Rich.
"Dinner with friends is always good. Dinner with these friends is everything," Peterman captioned the post.

Reba aired for six seasons from 2001 to 2007. It followed a single mom of three navigating life in a Houston suburb. The series also starred Steve Howey, Scarlett Powers and Mitch Holleman.

Currently, Reba stars on the NBC sitcom Happy's Place with Peterman and Linn. Howey and Christopher Rich have also made appearances on the show.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

