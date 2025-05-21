Reba McEntire's 'Trailblazer' is making a name for itself

Reba McEntire has scored the biggest streaming debut of her nearly half-decade career with "Trailblazer."

Her collaboration with Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert racked up 2.6 million on-demand streams in its first week out, after she debuted the song while hosting the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards. Lainey and Miranda wrote the ode to the women of country music with fellow singer/songwriter Brandy Clark.

Next up, Reba gets back to her cowgirl roots with her May 29 concert at the Music City Rodeo at Bridgestone Arena. It's Nashville's first PRCA Pro Rodeo.

