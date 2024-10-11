Reba teams with Carole King to write 'Happy’s Place' theme song

By Jill Lances

Reba McEntire has teamed with Carole King to write the theme song for her new NBC sitcom, Happy's Place.

"I'm so happy for the opportunity to write the theme song for Happy's Place with my good friend, Carole King," Reba shares. "It just doesn't get much better than that! I hope my fans will love this song as much as they did the theme song for the Reba show."

In the series, Reba’s character, Bobbie, inherits her father’s tavern, only to find out she’ll have to run it with her twentysomething half-sister she didn’t know she had.

You can listen to "Happy's Place" via digital outlets and watch the sitcom's trailer on YouTube.

Happy's Place premieres Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!