Reba's iconic red dress reimagined for Funko Pop! figurine

By Jeremy Chua

Reba McEntire is the latest country artist to get her own Funko Pop! figurine.

The "Fancy" star's first launch will be a limited-release figurine commemorating her iconic red dress from the 1993 CMA Awards, where she performed "Does She Love You" with Linda Davis.

"I'm so excited to kick off my collaboration with Funko! My fans have been asking for this and we're starting off with 'The Red Dress' that I wore on the 1993 CMA Awards," Reba tells Billboard. "I always said I got more press off that dress than if I'd won an award that night. Over 30 years later, it's still making headlines!"

Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson, Martina McBride and more have also teamed with Funko for their series of collectibles.

You can preorder Reba's Funko Pop! until Nov. 1 at 9:30 a.m. PT at funko.com.

