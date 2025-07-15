The 'Refueled Duets' collaboration that left Jay DeMarcus in tears

When Rascal Flatts were working on their Life is a Highway: Refueled Duets album, Kelly Clarkson signed on to perform their 2001 hit "I'm Movin' On."

The superstar wanted to add her vocal in Los Angeles, but six weeks later, Jay Demarcus was still wondering when Kelly's part would finally arrive.

Late one night, it proved to be worth the wait.

"She sent me an email back with her vocal on it and I sat in my studio by myself and I listened to it and I just started bawling like a baby," Jay recalls. "I mean, I could hear the pain and the transparency and the vulnerability in her vocal. It was one of those moments that I just was stopped in my tracks."

Jay couldn't wait to share Kelly's contribution with bandmates Gary LeVox and Joe Don Rooney.

"I remember sending the link to these guys and going, 'This is one of the best vocals I've ever heard her do and one of the best renditions of this song I've ever heard in my life,'" Jay says.

On July 27 you'll be able to stream the Columbus, Ohio, stop of Rascal Flatts' Life Is a Highway Tour on Veeps. It includes a special appearance by Carly Pearce joining the trio on "My Wish."

