Riley Green fans can't get enough of Damn Country Music on tour

Riley Green's extending his Damn Country Music Tour, adding eight more dates that will keep him on the road in November.

Jamey Johnson, Drake White and Hannah McFarland will join him during the run, which starts November 6 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and goes through November 21 in Oklahoma City.

Though the tour's already been underway in Canada, the US leg kicks off May 1 in Athens, Georgia, with Riley's "you look like you love me" duet partner -- and ACM new female vocalist of the year -- Ella Langley joining him.

Riley himself could take home five trophies at next week's 60th ACM Awards, all for his collaboration with the fellow Alabama native.

