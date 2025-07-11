Riley Green goes acoustic on 'Midtown Sessions'

Big Machine
By Stephen Hubbard

Riley Green's stripping it down in a surprise new EP titled Midtown Sessions.

The five-track project includes acoustic versions of his recent #1, "Worst Way," as well as the previously released "Jesus Saves" and "Change My Mind." It also adds a cover of Tim McGraw's "Cowboy in Me" and the new song "Bartender in Destin."

"I have always loved the acoustic versions of songs so I cut a few for y'all just the way I wrote them. ... All acoustic," he said on Instagram.

Riley continues on the Damn Country Music Tour this summer, and he just released "Don't Mind If I Do" with Ella Langley as his new radio single.

