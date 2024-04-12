Riley Green super serves fans with 'Way Out Here' EP

Courtesy of Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment

By Jeremy Chua

Riley Green is celebrating the kickoff of his annual Duckman Jam at Flora-Bama with a new EP, Way Out Here.

Out now, the seven-song set includes the earlier released "Worst Way" and its title track, as well as a cover of Bruce Springsteen's "Atlantic City."

"We've been playing these new songs on the road and wanted to get them to the fans [as] soon as possible," Riley say in a press release. "I'm always working on new music and have more coming throughout the year."

Riley's Way Out Here EP was preceded by his latest full-length album, Ain't My Last Rodeo, which arrived in 2023.

Here's the Way Out Here EP track list:
"Jesus Saves"
"Way Out Here"
"Atlantic City"
"Good Morning from Mexico"
"Damn Good Day to Leave"
"Pick a Place"
"Worst Way"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595
    More From K95.5

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!