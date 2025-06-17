Riley Green takes the 'Worst Way' to the top

Riley Green's officially #1 in the "Worst Way," topping the country airplay charts not only in the United States, but in Canada and the United Kingdom as well.

The Alabama native wrote his fifth #1 by himself, becoming only the second artist since 2012 to make it to the top performing a song written solo. Only six artists have managed the feat in the past two decades.

If that weren't enough accolades for "Worst Way," it's also just been certified double Platinum by the RIAA.

At the same time, Riley's expanding his concert calendar, announcing his second Duckman Jam to kick off duck season this year. It'll take place November 22 in Little Rock, Arkansas, with Jamey Johnson, Drake White and Lauren Watkins joining him. He'll donate $5 from every ticket to conserving North America's wetlands.

Meanwhile, he's also adding two Vegas shows during the National Finals Rodeo. The December 12 and 13 concerts will take place at Resorts World, where both Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood did their residencies.

Presales for Duckman Jam and the Vegas shows are underway now, with tickets becoming available to the public on Friday.

Riley resumes his Damn Country Music Tour Thursday at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tennessee.

