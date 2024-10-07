Riley Green wants you to "Change" his mind

A new preview of Riley Green's Don't Mind If I Do has dropped.

"Change My Mind" is the newest advance track of Riley's 18-track album, which drops Oct. 18.

It boasts a sultry storyline about reliving a romantic experience with one's ex.

"To change my mind, show up in a midnight sundress/ Burn me up with a whiskey kiss/ Look at me with them pretty brown eyes/ And tell me lies just to change my mind/ You know I'm giving in, so go ahead/ Wreck my plans like you wreck my bed/ Do it, baby, like you've done a thousand times/ Change my mind," Riley sings in the chorus of the song, which he co-wrote with Randy Montana and Erik Dylan.

Don't Mind If I Do, featuring the earlier released title track with Ella Langleyis available for presave now.

Riley's currently climbing up the country charts with "Damn Good Day to Leave" and the Ella-assisted "You Look Like You Love Me."

Here's the full track list for Don't Mind If I Do:
"That's a Mistake"
"Change My Mind"
"Reel Problems (featuring Luke Bryan)"
"Turnin' Dirt"
"Jesus Saves"
"Too Early to Drink"
"Pick a Place"
"Way Out Here"
"Waitin' All Day"
"Chip Off the Ol' Block"
"Alcohol Of Fame"
"Rather Be"
"Good Morning From Mexico"
"Torn"
"Damn Good Day to Leave"
"Looking Back on This"
"Don't Mind If I Do (featuring Ella Langley)"
"Worst Way"

