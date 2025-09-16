Riley Green's 2026 tour will be 'Cowboy As It Gets'

By Stephen Hubbard
Riley Green will be "Cowboy As It Gets" on his 2026 tour, which kicks off April 16 in Southaven, Mississippi.
Justin Moore, Drake White, Mackenzie Carpenter, Zach John King, Hannah Farland and Adam Hood will join him on the trek, which wraps Aug. 22 in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

The Cowboy As It Gets Tour takes its name from the track featuring Randy Houser on his new Don't Mind If I Do (Deluxe) album, which adds six new songs to the original record. 

Presales start at noon Tuesday, before tickets become available to the public on Friday.
Riley competes for four trophies at November's CMA Awards: single, song and music video for "you look like you love me" with Ella Langley, as well as musical event for his current single, "Don't Mind If I Do," which also features Ella.

