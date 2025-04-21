Riley Green's ready to take Opry NextStage to Texas

Riley Green's set to play the Opry NextStage Live from Texas show in the days leading up to the 60th ACM Awards.

The six-time ACM nominee will take the stage at Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall in Plano, Texas, on May 7, before the annual awards May 8 in Frisco.

Riley was a member of the inaugural Opry NextStage class in 2019 and will play alongside this year's members: Chayce Beckham, Dasha, Tigirlily Gold, Tucker Wetmore, Avery Anna, Kaitlin Butts and Kashus Culpepper. Jelly Roll rounds out the lineup as host.

Tickets are on sale now for the Opry NextStage concert, designed to showcase the rising stars of country music.

