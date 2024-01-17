"Roll On" with Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Sam Hunt + more on 'CMT GIANTS: Alabama'

Courtesy of CMT

By Jeremy Chua

Country music's biggest stars are coming together to honor "Dixieland Delight" hitmakers, Alabama.

Slated to air later this year, the newly announced CMT GIANTS: Alabama two-hour special will feature Jason AldeanBlake SheltonSam HuntOld DominionLittle Big TownBrad PaisleyRiley GreenJamey JohnsonPam TillisLorrie Morgan and Steve Wariner tributing the group with covers of their timeless hits.

Luke BryanVince GillMartina McBrideLionel RichieEvander Holyfield and more will make both in-person and virtual appearances to share stories about Alabama's enduring career.

Additionally, Alabama's Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry will sit down for an interview about the band's journey.

For more information on the upcoming CMT GIANTS: Alabama, head to cmt.com.

