Russell Dickerson to drop live + acoustic album, 'The Afterparty Deluxe'

Russell Dickerson is set to release his new album, The Afterparty Deluxe.

Arriving November 3, the project will include both live and acoustic versions of Russell's songs.

"'The After Party Deluxe' goes deeper into each song and deeper into who I am as an artist. There are full send live tracks from the RD Party and there are intimate acoustic songs that peel back deeper emotion in each song," Russell captions his announcement post on Instagram.

"I love these songs so much I had to explore every facet of them. HERE COMES RUSSELL DICKERSON THE AFTER PARTY DELUXE ON NOV 3!!" he adds.

Fans can preview The Afterparty Deluxe with a two-song set titled Pre Party, which includes a live version of "Big Wheels" and an acoustic rendition of "Over and Over."

Russell is currently on the road on his headlining Big Wheels and Back Roads fall tour. For a full list of dates and tickets, visit russelldickerson.com.

