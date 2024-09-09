Russell Dickerson steps in the ring for Russellmania in 2025

Russell Dickerson is heading into the ring for the Russellmania Tour this spring.

"2025 is the year we’re sending it from the top rope," the Tennessee native says. "I can’t wait to get back on the road, kicking off with Round 1 in March.”

The nine-date trek kicks off March 14 at The Pinnacle in Nashville and wraps April 5 in Garden City, Utah. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Russell recently picked up a double-Platinum plaque for the success of his hit "She Likes It."

