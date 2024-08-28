Russell Dickerson teases anthemic “Those Nights These Days”

Russell Dickerson hopped on social platform X Wednesday to preview a forthcoming song, “Those Nights These Days.” “It’s about missing the homies,” Russell says in a video.

“Those nights, these days. Sometimes you just think about those nights. And you’re missing them these days. The good times, the great mems, that’ll last forever.” “Those Nights These Days” is an energetic tune that raises a glass to the good ol’ days. In the preview clip, Russell sings, “I’ve been thinking about those nights these days/ Wish I was drinking those beers we raised/ Singing some of those songs we sang/ Thinking about those nights these days/ Watching the stars shooting across that sky/ Making a wish to go back in time.” You can find “Those Nights These Days” on Russell’s new Bones EP, which drops Friday and can be presaved now. Here’s the Bones EP track list: “What a Life” “Bones” “Miss You So (Letters to You)” “Those Nights These Days” “Cold Beer Conversation”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.