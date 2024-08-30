Russell Dickerson's 'Bones' EP has arrived

Russell Dickerson has dropped his five-track Bones The EP.



The project features its romantic title track and lead single, as well as four unreleased tunes, including the anthemic "Those Nights, These Days" and an acoustic song, "Cold Beer Conversation," which Russell co-wrote with Old Dominion's Brad Tursi, Ryan Hurd and more.



Of "Bones," Russell says, "I haven't felt this way about a song since my first single 'Yours.' When my wife and I first got together I was a gamble but she bet her life on me so this song is my promise of forever to her."

Russell's currently on the U.K. leg of his Good Day To Have A Great Day Tour. He'll return to the U.S. to continue opening for Sam Hunt on his Locked Up Tour. For tickets and Russell's full tour schedule, visit russelldickerson.com.



Here's the track list for Bones The EP:

"What a Life"

"Bones"

"Miss You So (Letters to You)"

"Those Nights These Days"

"Cold Beer Conversation"

