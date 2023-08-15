Russell Dickerson's "God Gave Me A Girl" video may tug at the heartstrings

Russell Dickerson has unveiled the music video for his romantic single, "God Gave Me A Girl."

The moving visualizer features Russell performing the track as a fictional couple faces seemingly insurmountable tribulations together. Fortunately, the video ends on a happy note as the husband and wife share happy tears and smiles, with a kid of their own.

"My wife Kailey inspired this song, so it's definitely very special to me," says Russell, who wrote the track with Ashley Gorley, Chase McGill and Zach Crowell. "I wanted to release a music video that would really match the emotional nature of the song and I think we accomplished that. Can't wait for everyone to see what we've been working on!"

"God Gave Me A Girl" is currently #16 and rising on the country charts.

Russell's headlining Big Wheels & Back Roads Tour begins September 21 in Philadelphia. For a full list of dates and tickets, visit russelldickerson.com.

