Russell Dickerson's ready to head back into the ring for more Russellmania

Russell Dickerson's stepping out of the ring for a bit, but he'll be back for round two of his Russellmania tour this summer.

"SALT LAKE LITTTTYYY THAT WAS THE BEST NIGHT OF MY LIIIIIFE!!!!" he shared on his socials, along with a video recapping his high-energy Friday night show.

The "Yours" hitmaker still has five more concerts on Russellmania's summer run, which kicks off June 5 in New York City. His "She Likes It" collaborator Jake Scott will join him on that leg, along with "Good Time" hitmaker Niko Moon.

Meanwhile, Russell's just launched his new single, "Happen to Me," which boasts the best debut week streaming of his career so far.

