Saddle up for a new Cody Johnson album

Courtesy of COJO Music/Warner Music Nashville

By Jeremy Chua

Saddle up, CoJo Nation, a new Cody Johnson album is arriving soon.

The country star has announced that he's releasing his new record, Leather, on November 3. Trent Willmon produced the 12-track set, which features lead single "The Painter," and the newly released "Work Boots" and "Watching My Old Flame."

Of his forthcoming project, Cody shares, "This round of songs, I have to say, is the best round of songs I have ever recorded and I feel like that’s the way it should be. Each album should outdo the last one."

Leather follows Cody's latest studio album, Human The Double Album, which spawned the hits "'Til You Can't" and the title track.

"The Painter" is currently #35 and ascending the country charts.

Leather is available for preorder now.

