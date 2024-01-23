Saddle up for Pioneer Woman's cowboy cookies

Getty Images

By Jeremy Chua

If you've never heard of or had cowboy cookies, here's your chance to make some of your own.

The Pioneer Woman has shared a recipe for delicious, chocolate-loaded cowboy cookies.

According to The Pioneer Woman, the cookies were "made famous by former First Lady Laura Bush, who submitted them for a baking contest during the 2000 presidential election."

The recipe starts with a chocolate chip cookie base and welcomes bonus ingredients and mix-ins, such as rolled oats, pecans, coconut, cinnamon, peanuts and walnuts.

"These are tasty and (don't laugh at me this early in the morning) they COULD totally pass as a breakfast treat? (Notice the question mark on the end of that sentence. [laughing face emoji]) Print this one out...so good!" The Pioneer Woman's Ree Drummond says on Facebook.

You can check out the cowboy cookies recipe now at thepioneerwoman.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

