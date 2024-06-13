Scorned women unite in Miranda Lambert's "Wranglers" video

"Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned" comes to life in Miranda Lambert's "Wranglers" music video.



The visualizer — which Miranda's longtime collaborator Trey Fanjoy directed — opens with Miranda walking into her heartbroken friend's home to comfort her, along with two other friends.



"He told me to send him his stuff to this address," Miranda's friend shares in tears.



"All right. Well, if he wants his s*** back, we're gonna send him his s*** back," the singer responds with a vengeful undertone.



The women then pack up his belongings before bringing yet another lyric to life: "She set it all on fire, and if there's one thing that she learned/ Wranglers takе forever to burn."



"'Wranglers' is a classic tale of a woman taking her power back," Miranda says of the female empowerment anthem. "I think we can all identify with the character in this video, because we have all had a time in our life where we needed to find our strength, and also get a little revenge on someone who did us wrong or hurt us."



"This offers such a cool, raging take on how something like this unravels; I am so proud to sing this song," she adds.



You can watch the "Wranglers" music video now on YouTube.



"Wranglers" is Miranda's debut single with Republic Records and Big Loud, and it's the first preview of her forthcoming new album.

