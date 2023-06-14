Scotty lights up 'GMA' stage with 'It Matters to Her'

Scotty McCreery appeared on ABC's Good Morning America on Wednesday, June 14, to perform his latest single, "It Matters to Her."

The romantic ode was penned by Scotty, Lee Thomas Miller and Rhett Akins as a tribute to Scotty's wife and childhood sweetheart, Gabi.

Right before Scotty's performance, Gabi made a special appearance on camera with their son, Avery.

"It Matters to Her" is featured on Scotty's latest album, Same Truck. The 12-track record also spawned the chart-topping hits "You Time" and "Damn Strait."

