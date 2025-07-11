Scotty McCreery loses both grandmothers in the same day

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Scotty McCreery revealed that both of his grandmothers, Janet Cooke and Paquita McCreery, passed away on Wednesday.

Scotty addressed his grief in a post on Instagram.

“My heart is absolutely broken," he said. "I think I am still in a bit of shock as I type this, but I’m choosing to remember the great memories we all made with both of them."

"There really are too many to count," he continued. "From being on the farm in Elizabeth City or visiting the Outer Banks with Grandma Janet.. And then the incredible memories we made at the backyard pool in Pinehurst, all the way to visiting Puerto Rico with Grandma Paquita. Both of them truly taught me what love is all about. I will miss them dearly. If y’all could keep my family in your prayers I’d appreciate it.”

Included with the post was a picture of both women with Scotty and his wife, Gabi McCreery, at their 2018 wedding.

Scotty didn't reveal any further details.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.