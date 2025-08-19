Scotty McCreery travels with his own personal 'hype man,' his son Avery

Even though Scotty McCreery's son won't be 3 until October, it's likely an understatement that Avery McCreery is already following in his dad's footsteps.

"He loves the road. He's got his own bunk on the bus," Scotty tells ABC Audio. "We leave some toys on the bus that never go home so he can look forward to it. But he loves the music."

"He loves what I do," he adds. "He's like, 'Man, did you see Spence play guitar?' 'Cause that's my guitar player. 'Joey was crushing the drums!' He just loves the music."

It's probably safe to say Avery will one day be working with his dad.

"You know, I think he's already a roadie at heart, you know, but, we'll put him to work for sure," Scotty says. "He loves all things music, the shows, and he's a good hype man. You'll get off the stage and he's like, 'Good show!'"

Scotty has two dates in his home state of North Carolina, in Barco and Kenansville, respectively, on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, Scotty and his wife, Gabi McCreery, are expecting their second child this fall.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.