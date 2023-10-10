Scotty McCreery plots 2024 Cab in a Solo Tour

Scotty McCreery has announced his 2024 Cab in a Solo Tour.

Named after his new single, the 16-date trek kicks off January 26 in Troy, Ohio, with stops in Durham, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, Syracuse and more, before concluding in Schenectady, New York, on March 16.

Anne Wilson will be the direct opener, with Greylan James and Noah Hicks supporting on select dates.

"I'm on the road year 'round, but I always love putting together specific tours and I think next year's Cab in a Solo Tour is gonna be one of my favorites," says Scotty.

"Happy to have Anne Wilson join us on the road – she’s a great singer. Depending on the city, either Greylan James or Noah Hicks will be opening up the show and they’re both fantastic performers," he shares. "And who knows, maybe I’ll share a few songs from my upcoming new album! I’m looking forward to it!"

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 13, at 10 a.m. local time at ScottyMcCreery.com.

The presale for Citi members and Scotty's fan club begins at 10 a.m. and noon local time, respectively.

For the full Cab in a Solo Tour schedule, visit Scotty's website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.