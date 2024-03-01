Scotty McCreery releases fan-demanded "Slow Dance"

What do you do when your unreleased song blows up on social media? Release it sooner than later, of course — which is what Scotty McCreery's done with his latest track, "Slow Dance."



While Scotty's not one to spend time creating social content, he did heed his team's advice to create some, like his most popular TikTok video, which boasts over 2 million views.



"A few months back, I was waiting on some hibachi takeout and listening to the new tracks in my truck. I filmed a quick video of me singing along with 'Slow Dance' and posted it on my socials, picked up my takeout food, and went home to eat dinner with Gabi. I looked at my phone that evening and the song had blown up; it's now my most watched TikTok video to date," shares Scotty.



"Over the last few weeks, anytime I post a photo on social media, the response I get back is 'that's great…so when are you putting 'Slow Dance' out?' I'm excited to finally put it out!!" he adds.



"Slow Dance" is the latest preview of Scotty's forthcoming album, Rise & Fall.



Of the project, he shares, "I feel like we're on the rise now, but I've fallen pretty low as well. I learned from every little part of that, and it helped me to know who I was as a person – let alone an artist. The rises and the falls helped craft these songs. They made this album what it is."



Rise & Fall is available for preorder and presave now.



Here's the Rise & Fall track list:



"Little More Gone"

"Cab in a Solo"

"Lonely"

"Can't Pass the Bar"

"Hey Rose"

"Fall of Summer"

"Love Like This"

"Slow Dance"

"No Country for Old Men"

"And Countin'"

"Stuck Behind a Tractor"

"Red Letter Blueprint"

"Porch"



