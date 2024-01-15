Scotty McCreery's grateful for holiday break with family: "One of my most cherished times"

Scotty McCreery is back in the groove of things after his monthlong break with family.

The "Five More Minutes" hitmaker updated fans on Instagram with a carousel of photos of his time off, which featured numerous shots of his wife, Gabi, and their son, Merrick Avery.

"Every year I take Dec 15 - Jan 15 off the road to stay home with the family. It’s one of my most cherished times bc I’m basically on the road all year long," Scotty captioned his post. "This year’s break was by far my favorite yet. I’m on a plane [right now] headed back to 'work' and thought I’d share some of the memories we made during the break."

He added, "P.S. - I’ve really never worked a day in my life, [because] yall have allowed me to live out my dream of singing country music each and every day. So, thank yall for that!"

The slide included a photo of Scotty and Gabi at Rockefeller Center and a video of Scotty carrying Merrick onboard a Christmas train, with "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" playing in the background.

Scotty's continuing his ascent on the country charts with "Cab in a Solo." The track and the recently released "Can't Pass the Bar" serve as previews of his upcoming new album.

Coming up, Scotty will kick off his Cab in a Solo Tour in Troy, Ohio, on January 26. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit scottymccreery.com.

