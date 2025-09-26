See the 18th ACM Honors Saturday on 'CMT Hot 20'

You can relive the 18th ACM Honors when it airs as a special three-hour edition of CMT Hot 20 on Saturday, Sept. 27.

Carly Pearce and Russell Dickerson hosted the show, which took place Aug. 20 at The Pinnacle in Nashville.

They team up to recreate Johnny & June Carter Cash's "Jackson," while Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild and newcomer Carter Faith recreate Morgan Wallen's "Lies, Lies, Lies."

Jamey Johnson interprets Randy Travis' "Three Wooden Crosses," while Tucker Wetmore delivers his contribution to the Twisters soundtrack, "Already Had It."

The tributes continue, as HARDY takes on Eric Church's "Homeboy" and Ashley McBryde sings a medley of Luke Combs hits. Luke Bryan closes the show with his version of Cody Johnson's "'Til You Can't."

CMT Hot 20: ACM Honors Edition premieres Saturday at 9 a.m. ET.

