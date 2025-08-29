See Kelsea Ballerini & Cam in their 'Austin City Limits' debut this fall

Kelsea Ballerini (Disney/Connie Chornuk)
By Stephen Hubbard

Kelsea Ballerini and Cam will both make their Austin City Limits debut when the acclaimed PBS series returns this fall. 

Season 51 of the Texas-based show debuts Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. ET with FINNEAS.

The episode featuring Kelsea and Cam is set to air Nov. 15. Kelsea recorded her part, featuring songs from Patterns, in July, while Cam did her All Things Light set in June. 

Look for The Marías, My Morning Jacket, Charley Crockett, Waxahatchee, Samara Joy and Jon Batiste to appear during the first half of the season as well. Guests for the second half will be announced later.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!