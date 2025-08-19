See Post Malone pose in camo undies for new SKIMS Men's campaign

Post Malone teaming with Kim Kardashian isn't a collab you'd necessarily predict, but the singer is the star of the new campaign for her SKIMS brand of underwear, loungewear and shapewear.

Specifically, Posty is fronting the campaign for the new SKIMS Men’s newest collection. Shot on a Utah ranch, it shows the singer modeling heavyweight fleece camo-print joggers and a zip-up hoodie, as well as T-shirts and camo print boxer briefs. He posed topless in the briefs, but it's hard to tell because he has so many tattoos on his body that it looks like he's wearing a shirt even when he's not.

“I’m all about comfort and feeling good in what I wear,” Post says in a statement. "These pieces are fun, the camo especially stands out to me. I’ve always been into camo.”

Kardashian says in a statement, "Post Malone truly embodies the spirit of the SKIMS Man with his effortless energy and style, which really shine through in this campaign.” She adds, "Having Post lead the campaign just felt like the perfect fit.”

The full collection will be available Aug. 21 at SKIMS.com and in stores.

