See the songs Lainey, Trisha, Jon + more are performing on 'CMA Country Christmas'

The Country Music Association has revealed the festive songs set to be performed on this year's CMA Country Christmas.

Here's the list of songs you can expect on the holiday special:

Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood - "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing"

Amy, Trisha, Lindsey Stirling - "Joy to the World"

Amy - "Grown Up Christmas List"

Trisha and Lindsey - "O Holy Night"

Lainey Wilson and Zach Williams - "Go Tell It on the Mountain"

Jon Pardi - "Beer for Santa"

Lady A - "What Christmas Means to Me"

Ashley McBryde and Lindsey - "You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch"

Jordan Davis - "O Come All Ye Faithful"

The War And Treaty - "Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)"

CMA Country Christmas, hosted by Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood, airs Thursday, December 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.