Shaboozey announces 'complete edition' of latest album; hear new single with Myles Smith now

Shaboozey and Myles Smith have both been on rocket ship rides to fame over the past year, so it's fitting that the two artists would team up for a song.

Their collab, "Blink Twice," is out now. In it, both artists seem to reference their nonstop schedules: "Oh God, would you tell me why I'm worn down to the bone?/ Even though I've only seen half of the world, I'm coming home." They sing in the chorus, "No time for living a lie/ time flies, so don't blink twice."

The song will be included on a deluxe edition of Shaboozey's latest album, called Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going: The Complete Edition. The 18-track project, due April 25, adds six new songs, including a track called "Amen" featuring Jelly Roll.

Shaboozey is set to play Coachella on Sunday, April 13. He'll return to the same festival grounds in Indio, California, April 26 for Stagecoach, which also features Jelly, Luke Combs, Backstreet Boys, Nelly, Koe Wetzel, Dasha and Goo Goo Dolls, among dozens of other acts.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.