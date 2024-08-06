Shaboozey gets "Tipsy" for a second week at #1

Disney/Larry McCormack

By Jeremy Chua

Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" continues to reign atop the country charts for a second week.

"Country radio, we did it. This song has absolutely changed my life," Shaboozey shares in a statement in an industry publication. "Thank you for supporting this new chapter — you've shown me that dreams do come true."

"Take a double shot of whiskey for me!" he adds while borrowing a lyric from his single's chorus.

This is Shaboozey's first #1 hit as an artist.

You can find "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" on Shaboozey's latest album, Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going, out now.

Shaboozey's gearing up to kick off his Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going Tour Sept. 9 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. For tickets, head to americandogwood.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!