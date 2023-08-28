Shania Twain celebrates "another trip around the sun," shares gratitude for fans

Shania Twain turns 58 today (August 28), and she's feeling both celebratory and grateful.



"Today I'm celebrating another trip around the sun [smiling face with hearts emoji] I'm so grateful for a wonderful year and excited for what's ahead," Shania reflects on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside an onstage performance video of "You're Still The One."



"This song becomes more and more about me and you guys - still together, still going strong! Happy Birthday to me and lots of good health and happiness to you [heart hands emoji]," she shares.



The newly released Diamond Edition of Shania's 1997 album, Come On Over, is out now.

