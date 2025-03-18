'She Had Me at Heads Carolina' makes it hard for Cole Swindell to wrap his record

Cole Swindell's "Forever to Me" is nearing the top of the country chart, leaving fans wondering when his next album will arrive.

His last new record was 2022's Stereotype, which launched a massive hit with his reworking of Jo Dee Messina's "Heads Carolina (Tails California)."

And that's one of the reasons Cole's having a hard time wrapping up the new record.

"Trying to get it finished up," he tells ABC Audio. "The majority of it's done, but the last song we finished on my last album was 'She Had Me at Heads Carolina.' So I don't ever like to say it's over till we have to hit the deadline."

"So we're just making sure that last special song doesn't show up," he says. "And I'd hate to say it was done and then we get a song that could have changed the whole album last minute."

Cole's making the most of every moment until his label makes him call it.

"So just writing as much as I can, getting songs from the best songwriters in the world right here in Nashville," he adds. "It's a pretty cool spot to be, but I'm ready to get this album out to the fans and just to show everybody what we've been working on."

Cole and his wife, Courtney, are also working on starting their family. They recently announced they're having a baby girl, though they didn't share her due date.

As we wait for news about Cole's fifth album, he's set to release a new song, "Spanish Moss," on March 28.

