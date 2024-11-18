Sneak a peek of 'Vegas Lights & Country Nights' with Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Shaboozey + more

ABC's Vegas Lights & Country Nights will air Tuesday, but you won't have to wait for a sneak peek at the 20/20 special.



Filmed in Las Vegas and hosted by CMA Awards co-host Luke Bryan, the one-hour special will follow a slew of country stars backstage at their various shows in Sin City. This includes Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean, Carly Pearce, Dustin Lynch and Shaboozey.



"Country music and Vegas have found a home within each other," Shaboozey says in an accompanying trailer. "It's people going and having a good time and trying to shed their worries."



"I'm about to take the stage in, like, seven minutes. I'm so nervous and so jacked at the same time," Thomas tells the camera as he makes his way to the stage.



Viewers will also get a glimpse of Carly's pre-show glam action, watch Blake introduce Gwen Stefani "to a packed house" and see how Jason surprises first responders backstage.

Hosting the special is also particularly sentimental to Luke.



"Well, when I was a kid I had a record player and it was Elvis from Vegas and I was running around singing Elvis, acting like I was in Vegas, so to have a residency for two years out there, it was pretty special," he shares in the special.



"I mean, to walk in every night to 4,000-5,000 people and I was like, 'Oh, god, I'm competing against Usher and Adele and Bruno Mars and everybody else.' And I'm like, 'This thing's got to be big,'" Luke recalls.



Vegas Lights & Country Nights: Countdown to the CMA Awards airs Tuesday at 10:01 p.m. ET on ABC.

The 2024 CMAs will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

