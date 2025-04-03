'Spanish Moss' reminds Cole Swindell of his dad

Though it's not readily apparent, the title of Cole Swindell's new album is a tip of the hat to his dad, just like his hit "You Should Be Here."

“The day we wrote the song ‘Spanish Moss’ I could tell we had something special and different for me," Cole remembers, "and I even thought to myself then ‘Spanish Moss could be such a cool album title’ considering it holds a special place in my heart and reminds me of where my Dad lived when I was growing up."

For his fifth album, Cole pushed himself in ways he never has before.

"From working with songwriters and producers I had never worked with to going back to the drawing board more times than I care to mention," he says. "I think having that patience and taking those chances really made this project what it was always meant to be and unlike anything I’ve ever done."

You can check out the title track now, before Spanish Moss drops June 27.

