Spend four Christmas nights with Little Big Town at the Ryman

Greg Gayne/NBC
By Stephen Hubbard

We're a little more than six months away from Christmas, but Little Big Town's hoping you'll go ahead and make some holiday plans.

The foursome is planning four shows at the Mother Church of Country Music this year to showcase their yuletide album.

"It's always been a dream of ours to play Christmas shows at the historic Ryman," they announced on their socials. "It's finally happening! Please come spend your holidays with us."

"Four Christmas nights with you," the attached photo reads, referencing the track "Christmas Night with You," from 2024's The Christmas Record.

Presales for the December concerts start Tuesday, before going on sale to the public on Friday.

Previously, Little Big Town did a Ryman residency in 2017, celebrating the building's 125th anniversary.

Their Summer Tour '25 kicks off July 24 in Rogers, Arkansas.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!