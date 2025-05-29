Northwell Health details how to keep your skin safe from harmful UV radiation and skin cancer as the weather gets warmer.

Summer's arrival underscores the importance of skin protection

With the rise in temperatures and UV index as we approach summer’s arrival, protecting our skin from the sun's harmful rays becomes paramount. A staggering 90% of nonmelanoma skin cancers are linked to ultraviolet (UV) radiation exposure, a risk amplified during the sunny spring and summer months when we spend more time outdoors.

Beyond the critical concern of skin cancer and potential eye damage, sun protection also safeguards against premature aging, preventing age spots and leathery texture that can detract from a youthful appearance, Northwell Health says. Fortunately, maintaining healthy skin while enjoying the warmth of summer is achievable with a few simple strategies.

Prioritize professional skin checks: Early detection remains one of the most potent weapons against skin cancer. Schedule an annual full-body skin exam with a dermatologist, covering your scalp to the skin between your toes. Ensure you remove all makeup and nail polish prior to the examination. Your dermatologist will assess for any suspicious growths, unusual spots, or changes, recommending a biopsy if necessary.

Shield your skin with sunscreen: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advises using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher, even on overcast days. Apply liberally (approximately a shot glass full) every two hours to all exposed skin, including often-missed areas like your ears, neck, hands, feet, and lips. Reapply more frequently after swimming or sweating. Those with minimal hair should also apply sunscreen to their scalp. (Consult your child's pediatrician for safe sun protection for infants under six months.)

Know your skin type

Individuals with fair skin, light eyes, and light-colored hair should be particularly vigilant about sun protection. The FDA also emphasizes increased risk for those with a personal or family history of skin cancer. Inform your dermatologist about any medications or vitamins you take, as some can increase sun sensitivity.

Embrace protective clothing: Sunscreen alone isn't enough; even hair can sustain sun damage. A wide-brimmed hat that shields your ears and neck is a summer essential.

Safeguard your eyes: Protecting your eyes from UV radiation, both outdoors and from artificial sources, is crucial, especially for those with fair complexions and light eyes. Reflected sunlight from surfaces like sand, water, snow, and ice intensifies UV exposure, increasing the risk of eye problems and damage to the eyelids, surrounding skin, cornea, and lens. Choose sunglasses that offer 100% UV or UV400 protection, blocking both UV-A and UV-B rays. Combine them with a hat for comprehensive protection whenever you're outside.

The American Academy of Dermatology estimates that 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer, with roughly 9,500 diagnosed daily in the U.S. By consistently protecting our skin from the sun's harmful rays and undergoing regular dermatological checkups, we can significantly reduce our risk and maintain healthy skin for years to come.

Raman Kevin Madan, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist at Northwell Health.

This story was produced by Northwell Health and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.