'Superman': Morgan Wallen's releasing song for his son on Friday

Morgan Wallen's new album, I'm The Problem, is dropping May 16, and he'll be releasing one more song from it before the whole project arrives.

Morgan posted a video on his Instagram Story in which he announced the song will be out on Friday, May 9. "It's a song I wrote for my son. It's called 'Superman' and it's special to me for obvious reasons."

"I wanted it to have its own moment and hopefully, that's what this will accomplish," he continued.

Morgan has already posted a preview of the song, in which he imagines what it's going to be like when his son finds out details of his personal life.

"One day you're gonna see my mugshot/ from a night when I got a little too drunk/ hear a song about a girl that I lost/ from the times that I just wouldn't grow up," he sings. "And when you ain't a kid no more, I hope you don't think less of me."

He sings in the chorus, "No, I don't always save the day, but you know for you, I'll always try/ I do the best I can but Superman's still just a man sometimes."

Morgan's son, Indigo Wilder Wallen, will be 5 years old in July.

"Superman" is one of 37 tracks on I'm The Problem, which includes collabs with HARDY, Ernest, Eric Church, pop singer Tate McRae and Post Malone. Meanwhile, Morgan is nominated for multiple ACM awards doing into the ceremony Thursday, including entertainer of the year.

