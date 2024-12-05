Surprise: Hailey Whitters has a new duet out

Hailey Whitters has joined country newcomer Max McNown on his song, "Roses & Wolves."



The brisk, rootsy tune finds the singers reminiscing about a past romance and how the sunsetting of relationships is part and parcel of life.



"Roses will still bloom in the springtime/ Wolves will sing their songs up to the moon/ People fall and people love and people pass on through/ Guess tomorrow won't see me and you," Hailey and Max harmonize in the chorus.



"The opportunity to work with someone as talented and kind as Hailey is not something I take for granted," Max shares on Instagram.



"the feelings are mutual," Hailey responds with rose emojis in the comments.



"Roses & Wolves" is out now on digital platforms.

