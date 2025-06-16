Spokeo chats about how teens use tech, what school bans miss, and why understanding device habits matters more than just limiting screen access.

Teen tech trends and school cellphone bans

In early 2025, two of the largest school systems in the country took bold steps to keep students off their phones. The Los Angeles Unified School District in California began a cellphone ban during school hours, citing mental health and academic concerns. A few months later, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a plan for a similar "bell-to-bell" smartphone ban in all public schools.

These moves reflect growing anxiety about teens spending too much time staring at screens and not enough time focused on class, relationships, or the world around them. But is banning phones the right answer?

Spokeo looked at where teens spend their time online, which devices they use, and how usage shifts across age, gender, and income. This story also unpacks the reasons behind recent bans, the rise of TikTok and YouTube, and what researchers say about tech's effects. As schools tighten policies, the bigger question remains: How do we help teens build healthier digital habits?

The new wave of school cellphone bans

In February 2025, the Los Angeles Unified School District became the largest in the nation to ban student phone use during the school day. The new policy applies not only to phones but also to smartwatches, earbuds, and similar devices. Exceptions are allowed for emergencies, health needs, language translation, and disabilities.

Enforcing the ban is a big task. Schools are choosing how to store student devices, with options ranging from locked pouches to daily check-ins. The district has set aside $7 million to support the rollout, though each campus gets to decide how to apply the rules.

Supporters point to growing concerns about student mental health and distractions. LAUSD leaders cited research showing links between phone use and issues like anxiety and lower academic performance.

Los Angeles isn't alone. Other states have enacted or proposed legislation for similar bans, reflecting a national shift toward curbing tech use during school hours.

Universal smartphone access among teens

Smartphones are nearly universal among teens. According to Pew Research, 95% of U.S. teens have access to one, regardless of income, race, gender, or location. It's the one device that crosses almost every demographic line.

But when you look beyond phones, the gaps begin to show. Access to laptops, tablets, and gaming consoles varies more by age, income, and gender. For example, boys are more likely to use gaming systems, while teens in higher-income households tend to have more devices overall.

On the platform side, teens are moving away from Facebook and turning to video-heavy apps. YouTube leads, with 73% watching daily. TikTok follows at 57%, then Instagram at 50%, and Snapchat at 48%.

The TikTok ban and broader social media regulation

TikTok went offline across the U.S. on Jan. 19, 2025. The ban came after months of rising concerns about national security and the app's connection to China, especially the risk of foreign access to user data. A big part of the worry centered on teens, who make up a huge chunk of TikTok's audience.

The Supreme Court backed the ban, but President Donald Trump said he'd push the deadline to enforce it in order to give ByteDance more time to sell or restructure its U.S. arm. Still, the shutdown came quickly, catching many users off guard.

This ban marks a turning point in how lawmakers treat youth-focused apps. While TikTok was the target, the broader message is clear: More social platforms could face regulation, especially when they attract millions of teen users and raise questions about data safety, content moderation, and mental health.

Research on screen time: Risks and benefits

Screen time is often blamed for many things, but the research paints a more mixed picture.

Too much time on phones or social media has been tied to higher rates of anxiety, depression, sleep issues, and even aggression in teens. Experts say endless scrolling can interfere with how kids focus, connect with others, and manage their emotions. It's one of the main reasons teachers and school leaders are pushing to limit phone use during class.

But it's not all bad news. Many teens say being online helps them feel connected and supported, especially those who face discrimination or isolation offline. Platforms also give teens creative outlets and ways to express themselves.

Feedback on bans has been mixed. Some schools report fewer distractions and better classroom focus, but some students worry about being able to reach their parents in an emergency or losing contact with friends during the day.

Looking forward: Beyond blanket bans

Banning phones may be a quick fix, but it's not a long-term solution. As tech keeps evolving, so do teen habits, and rigid rules can quickly become out of step. A better and more balanced approach might focus on helping teens use technology in smarter, healthier ways. Instead of cutting off access altogether, schools could focus on:

Building digital literacy. Helping teens think critically about what they see and share online.

Helping teens think critically about what they see and share online. Creating healthier habits. Encouraging time limits, screen breaks, and mindful media use.

Encouraging time limits, screen breaks, and mindful media use. Supporting open conversations. Involving parents, teachers, and students in setting shared expectations.

Blanket bans may reduce distractions, but they don't address why teens feel so drawn to their screens. Ongoing evaluation is key because tech will keep changing, and so will the ways teens interact with it.

What teens really need

The conversation about teen tech use is growing louder, but it's often missing the point. Yes, teens are on their devices a lot. But it's not just about time—it's about what they're doing, why it matters, and how it affects them.

Cellphone bans might reduce classroom distractions, but they won't alone fix deeper issues. Real change means examining how teens use tech to connect, learn, and cope. So the question remains: Are we solving a problem, or just silencing it? Helping teens build a healthier relationship with tech means listening to them, not just locking up their phones.

This story was produced by Spokeo and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.