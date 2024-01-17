Tequila shots are Miranda Lambert's communion in Sin City

Communion is part of Miranda Lambert's preshow ritual — but it's not the typical juice or wine served in church.



Chatting with ABC's Tamron Hall backstage at her Vegas residency, Miranda shared that an adult beverage is her nightly communion of choice.



"You guys do tequila shots every night? Before or after?" Tamron asked.



"We do them before the show. We call it communion, I know we're not supposed to. Because we actually take them out of a communion tray," Miranda shared with a laugh. "Hey, I grew up in church. We're in Sin City, OK?"



In the interview, Miranda also talked to Tamron about her enduring career, ongoing residency, staying in the Vegas suburbs with her husband, Brendan, and how she's approaching the future.



"I'm more open now to whatever's supposed to come my way. A little more aware and a little less tunnel vision, because, luckily, I've worked hard enough to get to where I've reached a lot of my goals, so now I can be a little more free," says Miranda.



You can watch Miranda's full Tamron Hall interview now on YouTube.

The final leg of Miranda's Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency kicks off March 20. For a full list of dates and tickets, head to ticketmaster.com/mirandavegas.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.