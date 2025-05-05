'Texas' becomes Blake Shelton's 30th #1

Blake Shelton sets a career milestone as "Texas" ascends to the top of the chart, becoming the 30th #1 of his career.

“It’s been a few years since I’ve had a solo No. 1 single, and I’m super fired up about this one,” Blake says. “I had no idea if ‘Texas’ would be a number one song, but the first time I heard it, I knew that it was something different and it sounded like nothing else I'd ever done before.”

Most recently, Blake topped the chart with "Pour Me a Drink" with Post Malone.

Blake's 30th #1 puts him in the company of country legends like George Strait, Alabama, Kenny Chesney and Ronnie Milsap.

"Texas" is the lead single from Blake's new album, For Recreational Use Only, which comes out Friday, May 9.

