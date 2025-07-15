'The Record Plays On' for Trisha Yearwood and Charles Kelley

When Trisha Yearwood's new album, The Mirror, arrives on Friday, she'll have some special guests, including Lady A's Charles Kelley.

Charles adds what Trisha calls an "amazing standout harmony" to the track "The Record Plays On."

"I loved this song before he sang on it, and once he put his vocal on there, it was like, this is the benchmark," Trisha says in a social media video that also includes a snippet of the song.

Hailey Whitters duets with Trisha on "Drunk Works," while Jim Lauderdale appears on "The Shovel."

Here's the complete track listing for The Mirror, which is the first record Trisha's both co-written and co-produced:

"Bringing the Angels"

"The Wall or the Way Over"

"Little Lady"

"The Mirror"

"Fearless These Days"

"So Many Summers"

"The Record Plays On"

"Girls Night In"

"Drunk Works (Duet with Hailey Whitters)"

"Fragile Like a Bomb"

"The Ocean and the River"

"The Shovel"

"When I'm with You"

"Goodnight Cruel World"

"When October Settles In"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.