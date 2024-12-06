There 'Ain't Enough Cowboy Songs' for Ashley McBryde: Hear why

Ashley McBryde's yearning for the good ol' Western days takes center stage in "Ain't Enough Cowboy Songs."



The track finds Ashley underscoring a cowboy's good work ethic and the simpler times of yesteryear.



She sings in the opening verse, "The horse I rode in on got put out to pasture/ And someday they'll put me there too/ They traded our heroes for overpaid actors/ Who can't even fill up their boots."



"I'd love to ride into the sunset/ But there's no wild out west, no prairie to roam/ Or a high enough lonesome to get far enough gone/ There ain't enough cowboy songs," she continues.



Ashley concludes her song with a yodeling nod to Eddy Arnold's "The Cattle Call."



"This song embodies so much that I hold dear…hard work, dedication, and integrity," Ashley shares on Instagram.

"Ain't Enough Cowboy Songs" is out now on digital platforms.

To catch Ashley on Cody Johnson's Leather Deluxe Tour next year and for her full tour schedule, visit ashleymcbryde.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.