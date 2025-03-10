Things are looking Rosie for new dad HARDY

Disney/Tanner Yeager
By Stephen Hubbard

HARDY's transitioning from the "Truck Bed" to the baby bed.

The singer/songwriter welcomed his daughter, Rosie Ryan Hardy, on Friday, March 7, he and his wife Caleigh revealed Sunday on Instagram. The couple's first child weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces, and in one of the adorable pics of the family, the new dad can't resist giving her cheeks a little squeeze.

HARDY and Caleigh tied the knot in October 2022, and he subsequently dedicated the track "Six Feet Under" to his bride, subtitling it "Caleigh's Song."

So far, HARDY's racked up three country number ones, "One Beer" with Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson, "Beers on Me" with Dierks Bentley and Breland, and "Truck Bed" with Lainey Wilson. He's also topped Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs three times, with "Sold Out," Rockstar" and "Psycho."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!