'This Is My [Band]': Justin Moore decided 'Time's Ticking' on a major musical move

If you listen to Justin Moore's latest album or his current hit, "Time's Ticking," whether you realize it or not, you're hearing a first.

That's because up until now, his touring band has never backed him on an entire project. By the time he recorded 2024's This Is My Dirt, Justin had decided it was high time to use his guys instead of studio players.

"Those are my brothers," he reflects. "We spend so much time together. We spend as much time if not more than we do with our own families, so you become really tight and really close-knit."

"Some of those guys have played on some things of mine in the past but never an entire album," he explains. "So, to have them be on the entire album, [I] really probably should have done it a long time ago. And that’s my fault for not having done it until this point. But to have them on the album, [to] be a part of it is pretty neat."

Justin's eighth studio album also brought his 13th #1 when the title track topped the chart in October 2024.

