'This Time Around,' 'Bubbly' hitmaker Colbie Caillat's a little bit country

Colbie Caillat's 'This Time Around' (Blue Jean Baby Records)
By Stephen Hubbard
Though she's best known for pop hits like "Bubbly," Colbie Caillat takes a country turn when her album of collabs arrives Friday.

In addition to duets with Walker Hayes, Lee Brice, Maddie & Tae, Mitchell Tenpenny, Hillary Scott, Chris Young, Ryan Hurd and Russell Dickerson, This Time Around includes new takes on some of her biggest songs, like 2009's "Fallin' For You." 

Maren [Morris] has one of my all-time favorite voices I’ve ever heard and now have had the privilege to sing with,” Colbie says. “I was introduced to her through my producer, Jimmy [Robbins], and the coolest part is that Maren chose 'Fallin’ For You' to sing on. It turned out even more special than I could have imagined.”
“I’ve been covering Colbie's songs since I was seventeen,” Maren reveals. “When she reached out and asked me to duet ‘Falling For You’ with her, I was having a full circle giddiness moment. She has one of the most warm, soulful voices I got to blend with, and it turned out so beautifully.”

The 12-track This Time Around also features collabs with Amos Lee, Gavin DeGraw and Jason Mraz.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!